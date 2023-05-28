'So Hard! It Is Impossible': Stephen Fleming Makes Colossal Remark Before CSK Vs GT Final

Defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023 final which is all set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both the teams have the winning momentum by their side. Gujarat Titans got defeated by Super Kings in Qualifier 1 but they thrashed Mumbai Indians by 62 runs in Qualifier 2. However ahead of the CSK vs GT match, Chennai coach Stephen Fleming has said that it will very difficult for Ashish Nehra's team to win two back-to-back Indian Premier League titles.

The Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians are the only two teams in the history of the Indian Premier League to win two back-to-back IPLs. CSK won the IPL in 2010 and 2011 consecutively, whereas MI repeated the milestone in the years 2019 and 2020. Now GT is in the final for the second consecutive they have a chance to be the third team in the tournament's history but the Chennai coach has a different opinion.

'It will be near impossible': Stephen Fleming

“So hard! It is impossible, it is going to be so hard for the Gujarat Titans to do it (laughs). No, they are a good side; you got to say ‘really well done’ to what they have put together in a short space of time", Stephen Fleming said in the pre-match press interaction.

“I like the coaching staff a lot, they are really balanced guys. Ashish, for all his talking, has got a really good grasp of the game, and his enthusiasm is really high after working with him in Chennai. We have a huge amount of respect for what they have done but it is very hard to go back to back", Stephen Fleming added.

However, Gujarat Titans' director Vikram Solanki was quick to respond to Fleming's comments and said that their team has a good knowledge of the Ahmedabad conditions as this is also their home ground.

“We are definitely better for the experience of having played here, having played in the final (last year) here, and having been successful in those big games. We are better for it. We entirely appreciate this sort of respect CSK has given. They have been a fabulous team for a good number of years now and we respect that. We are confident; what transpires on the day is what transpires on the day,” Vikram Solanki said.