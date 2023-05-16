'Strange Selection Policy': Netizens Lambast LSG Management For Dropping Kyle Mayers

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants host Mumbai Indians in a must-win match in the Indian Premier League. Lucknow are currently fourth in the IPL table and can not afford to take things for granted as any further slipups would severely dent their hopes of qualifying for the IPL playoffs. Lucknow's peculiar selection method raised eyebrows.

The LSG management decided to drop Kyle Mayers in favour of Deepak Hooda. But the move didn't pay off as the Indian batsman could only manage five runs in seven balls. Mayers is currently Lucknow's highest run scorer in IPL 2023 and netizens lambasted the IPL franchise for not picking up the West Indian batsman.

Netizens blast Lucknow Super Giants for dropping Kyle Mayers

Krunal sir dropped Kyle Mayers the only batter who could've hit a couple of sixes at the Ekana tonight — Manan (@mananthakurr) May 16, 2023

LSG just needed something to drop Kyle mayers 🤣 — Sikha S. (@sikha_sharma21) May 16, 2023

#LSGvsMI strange selection policy of @LucknowIPL batting first keeping a player like #KyleMayers out and including of all people #naveenulhaq — Sanjeev Chhabra (@chhabs63) May 16, 2023

Hooda getting chances after not performing in whole season



Kyle mayers, manan vohra >>>>>>>>>> depaak pudda — Asad (@sameerahmad0814) May 16, 2023

Kyle Mayers on bench the worst decision by @LucknowIPL #LSGvMI — Abhyu🇮🇳 (@groggyjim) May 16, 2023

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock (wk), Deepak Hooda, Prerak Mankad, Krunal Pandya (c), Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Swapnil Singh, Mohsin Khan

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Nehal Wadhera, Tim David, Hrithik Shokeen, Chris Jordan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal

LSG Impact Subs: Kyle Mayers, Yash Thakur, Krishnappa Gowtham, Daniel Sams, Yudhvir Singh Charak

MI Impact Subs: Ramandeep Singh, Vishnu Vinod, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Raghav Goyal