Having endured the injury setback of Jasprit Bumrah before the season, Mumbai Indians had rested their shoulders on Jofra Archer to rescue the bowling department. However, much to the misery, Archer has also been ruled out recently for the remainder of the season owing to the stress fracture on his right elbow. MI was quick to call in a replacement for Archer in the form of Chris Jordan, but he has failed to impress with the performances he has delivered so far.

Known for his death bowling prowess, Chris Jordan has appeared to be off-color for Mumbai Indians so far. In yesterday's match against Lucknow Super Giants, the English bowler proved to be quite expensive. The 34-year-old gave away 50 runs in his quota of 4 overs. 24 of those came in the 18th over, which Sunil Gavaskar states was the turning point of the match.

Gavaskar lambasts Jordan for poor bowling in MI vs LSG tie

Sunil Gavaskar, who witnessed the match as a broadcaster laid his comments on the match, where LSG defeated MI by 5 runs. The Little Master criticized Jordan for the lengths he bowled in the 18th over. In the over, the quickie was dispatched for 2 sixes and 3 fours.

"The biggest turning point. If you are bowling the 17th or 18th over, you are experienced and should know where to bowl. Where all [did] you bowl? He bowled in the slot, a full toss at a perfect height, and then on the leg side where the fielders were inside the circle." The former Indian skipper pointed out that the England seamer is prone to be expensive, elaborating

"It implies experience did not mean anything. He is an impact player who makes an impact on his team. It has not happened for the first time. It has happened to him every time. We have seen it in the IPL and when he plays for England as well, his last over goes for a lot of runs."

Though Mumbai Indians lost the game, the team is still in the hunt to qualify for the playoffs. MI is currently 4th on the IPL 2023 Points Table and to come in the qualification zone it will have to win its remaining game. Mumbai will take on SRH in their final league game on May 21.