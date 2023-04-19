Sunil Gavaskar, the legendary Indian cricketer, recently participated in a Q&A session on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2023. During the question and answer session, Gavaskar shared his thoughts on various cricketing topics, including the players he would like to see from his era play in the IPL and the two IPL teams he would like to play for. The 1983 World Cup-winning player is considered one of the greatest batsmen of his era.

'Big reason would be to sit in the dressing room with MS Dhoni'

When asked which players from his era he would like to see play in the IPL, Sunil Gavaskar responded by saying that he would like to see Sandeep Patil as a batsman, Kapil Dev as an all-rounder, and BS Chandrashekhar as a bowler in the T20 format due to his versatile bowling action. Furthermore, Gavaskar was also asked which IPL teams he would like to play for, to which he replied, "Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings."

Also Read: 'Sachin Tendulkar Had At Start Of His Career': Gavaskar Reveals Similarities With Arjun

“Mumbai Indians, who else? If not, then I would like to play for Chennai Super Kings. Chennai Super Kings for two reasons. Firstly, the Chennai owners are passionate about cricket. They have done so much for the sport. Srinivasan sir has done a lot for cricket. And the second big reason would be to sit in the dressing room with MS Dhoni and see how he captains the team. Is he as calm and composed in the dressing room as he is on the field? Does he lose his cool when someone drops a catch or doesn’t back up a fielder? That’s what I would like to know,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Also Read: 'He Is A Very Good. A Superb Player In All Formats Of The Game': Gavaskar Lauds IPL Star

Both Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the most successful teams in IPL history. While Mumbai Indians have won the IPL trophy five times, Chennai Super Kings have emerged victorious four times. Apart from their successful run at the IPL, both franchises have also won Champions League Cricket trophies to their names. Mumbai Indians won their last IPL title in 2020. Chennai, on the other hand, won their last IPL trophy in 2021. Rohit Sharma is the captain of Mumbai Indians and MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings.

Image: BCCI

