'You Cannot Hit Five Sixes': Sunil Gavaskar Left In Awe Of IPL Player's 'mental Fortitude'

Rinku Singh's exceptional performance against Gujarat Titans in match 13 of IPL 2023 is still making rounds. India's batting legend Sunil Gavaskar has been all praise for Rinku Singh. Referring to the innings of Singh, in which he hit 5 sixes in the last over, Gavaskar stated that the innings go to show the mindset of the player.

With 28 needed off the last 5 balls, the fielding side-Gujarat Titans- were set to keep the 100% win record in the season intact, however, Rinku Singh made sure that the ball struck the meat of the bat each time and thus snatched victory for KKR from the jaws of defeat. Bowler Yash Dayal and Gujarat Titans' captain for the day Rashid Khan were left distraught as Rinku Singh had an answer to every variation in the last over. Evidently, several former and present cricketers watched the game and presented their opinions on the blitz showcased by the left-handed batsman, and one of them is Sunil Gavaskar. Speaking on air during the broadcasting of the IPL 2023 match, Gavaskar hailed Rinku Singh.

"Hard work is paid for Rinku because you cannot hit five sixes in a row under pressure. There are things going through your mind, and the crowd not behind you in an away game makes the job harder. Still, he was being able to do that, it speaks volumes about his mental fortitude," said Gavaskar.

GT vs KKR: Rinku Singh pulls off an improbable win

As far as the match is concerned, Gujarat Titans' stand-in captain Rashid Khan won the toss and elected to bat first at Narendra Modi Stadium. The home side posted 204/4 in 20 overs thanks to some brilliant batting from Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar. KKR then started the chase and lost two early wickets before Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana steadied the ship. After the duo was dismissed, Rashid Khan was able to take three more wickets and register the first hat-trick of the season.

Rinku, however, had other plans as he turned the game in KKR's favour with some power-hitting in the end. KKR eventually won the match by 3 wickets with 0 balls remaining. Rinku was named the player of the match for his spectacular batting display.