Match 61 of the IPL 2023 saw Nitish Rana led Kolkata Knight Riders to defeat Chennai Super Kings by a margin of seven wickets and handed them their fifth loss of the tournament. The match was Super Kings' last at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and the fans went absolutely berserk seeing MS Dhoni for the last time in the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. The CSK vs KKR match also produced a memorable moment when former Indian batsman Sunil Gavaskar was seen taking an autograph from Dhoni.

The moment happened after the match when all the players were heading back to the dressing room and all the CSK players were going for a lap of honour during which Sunil Gavaskar who was part of the expert panel of the broadcasters saw on the cameras MS Dhoni coming towards. The former India batsman rushed to him and asked him for his autograph on his shirt after which Dhoni didn't disappoint Gavaskar and accepted his request.

Sunil Gavaskar takes autograph from MS Dhoni; Watch

BEST MOMENT OF IPL 2023 !!



Great Sunil Gavaskar took GOAT MS Dhoni's autograph 🙇🏻#CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/yzI75kMTct — 🚩 (@KattarMSDian) May 14, 2023

Netizens reacted to the 'legendary' moment between MS Dhoni and Sunil Gavaskar

The fans on social media also reacted to MS Dhoni and Sunil Gavaskar's 'legendary' moment and came up with different reactions on Twitter.

Sunil Gavaskar - The Dhoni fan - running in to get MS Dhoni's autograph. This is Surreal! ❤️🥺#IPL2023 #CSKvsKKR #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/ZPO4uVhtNB — Sexy Cricket Shots (@sexycricketshot) May 14, 2023

This is the respect he commands 🙏🏻



The S Gavaskar taking an autograph on his shirt from a fellow cricketer ❤️



It only happens if you are MS Dhoni 🔥



You are the OG @msdhoni 🛐 pic.twitter.com/5Ib2H28FXR — Radoo (@Chandan_radoo) May 14, 2023

Legendary! MS Dhoni Signs Autograph On Sunil Gavaskar's Shirt During CSK's Lap Of Honour at Chepauk



This is surreal ♥️

Best Day of my Life 🥹

You are OG @mahi7781 🤌🏻

Best moments of IPL 2023 so far#IPL2023 #CSKvKKR #dhoni #csk #autograph #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/M3AixAWF08 — Sonik Roonwal (@RoonwalSonik) May 14, 2023

Coming back to the match, Chennai Super Kings batting first in the match posted a first innings total of 144/6 wherein Shivam Dube scored an unbeaten knock of 48 runs, and his innings included one four and three sixes. Devon Conway also played an innings of 30 runs off 28 balls. Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy picked up two wickets a piece from KKR's side.

Chasing the target, Kolkata Knight Riders lost Jason Roy and Rahmanullah Gurbaz early, and at one point they were 33/3. Rinku Singh and Nitish Rana handled the team's innings from here and added 99 runs for the fourth wicket. This partnership took the visitors home against the Super Kings and they won the match by six wickets.