'Support For Us At Lucknow': Virat Kohli's Fiery First Statement After LSG Vs RCB Match

Virat Kohli was all over the place during the LSG vs RCB IPL 2023 game. While in the match tempers flared from his side, after the on-field action the player took to social media to thank the fans present at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow. "Love the massive support for us at Lucknow.", wrote Kohli after RCB won the low-scoring encounter.

The gentleman's game again witnessed the competitive side of the players get the better of them. Virat Kohli, who is known for both his batting and his on-field aggression was at his animated best in match 43 of the IPL. The player had a war of words with Amit Mishra, Naveen Ul-Haq, and an intense face-off with Gautam Gambhir, which brought back the memories of the duo's infamous spat of IPL 2013. A fuming Kohli got the last laugh in the match as RCB got the better of Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs.

Virat Kohli's makes fiery first statement after LSG vs RCB match

Following the win, Virat Kohli took to social media to express his content with the Lucknow crowd. King Kohli thanked the fans and concluded the match as an "Amazing win". Here's what Kohli wrote: "Amazing win tonight. Love the massive support for us at Lucknow. Thank you to all the fans for supporting us."

Amazing win tonight. Love the massive support for us at Lucknow. Thank you to all the fans for supporting us ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lzmWwb34My — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 1, 2023

LSG vs RCB IPL 2023: Emotions broke out as Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir collided after the match

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants squared off for the second time in IPL 2023. After incurring a last-ball loss at the Chinaswamy, where Gautam Gambhir cut out a "Finger on your lips" figure, RCB wanted to draw level in the reverse fixture. Batting first Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis gave Bangalore a cautious start. The two stitched up a 62-run stand for the first wicket. However, the run rate wasn't taking the visitors to a big total. Thus, on the quest to get some quick runs wickets continued to fall and RCB could only rake up 126 on the board after 20 overs.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir come face-to-face - WATCH

Having lost KL Rahul, due to a hamstring pull while fielding, LSG had to shuffle the batting line-up as Rahul did not open the innings. Kyle Mayers fell in the first over and soon Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, and Deepak Hooda also went back to the pavilion. The trouble got deeper as Nicholas Pooran also fell cheaply. At 38 for 5, LSG was reeling and desperate for a partnership. Marcus Stonis and Krishnappa Gowtham did try to cover the ground but held out in the process. Eventually, Lucknow Super Giants fell short by 18 runs. Faf du Plessis became the player of the match for his 44 runs knock.

After the match, the drama broke out which can be summarised by the picture of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir's fierce face-off. With all that has happened, one thing is sure no stills of the two embracing each other are coming out for some time. While it was the second of the two scheduled matches between the two teams, the fans are hoping that both LSG and RCB make it to the playoffs and face once again in the IPL 2023.