RCB vs PBKS: Virat Kohli is returning as the captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore after 555 days. Before this, he last led Royal Challengers Bangalore on October 11, 2021, against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The right-handed stalwart for RCB has been enjoying a dominant run in the Indian Premier League so far. Kohli is leading the Royal Challengers to Bangalore today as the regular RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis has suffered a side niggle, an injury which he picked up during RCB's last clash against Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.
Faf potentially can't be fielding today, so he'll be playing as an impact player, switching with Vyshak. We got to do what we wanted, we would have batted first, the pitch could get slow, and some scruff marks will help the bowlers go deep into the game. Taking one game at a time, focusing on our own game, make the most of crunch situations, we haven't done that so far in the tournament. No other changes for us.
Before this match, Virat Kohli has led Royal Challengers Bangalore on 140 different occasions, out of which he has won 66 matches and lost 70 matches. Under his leadership, there were 4 matches too where there was no result. As a skipper, Kohli's win % stands at 48.52. Kohli also has the record of having the most runs in the IPL as a captain of a franchise. The stalwart, as the leader of the side has amassed 4881 runs at an average of 42.07 and a strike rate of 133.32. Kohli has also scored 35 fifties and 5 hundred
