Tendulkar's old video on Prabhsimran goes viral after he smashes century vs DC - WATCH

Prabhsimran Singh has come into the mainstream after playing match-winning innings of 103 against Delhi Capitals on Saturday. Impressed by his blitz many experts have showered praise on the 22-year-old, however, before the eventual recognition a legend had already given a heads-up on Singh a while ago. In a video that is making rounds on the internet, it has been revealed that Sachin Tendulkar already called Prabhsimran the one "to watch out for" back in 2020.

Sachin Tendulkar, who is famous not just for his towering records but also for his cricketing acumen, had evidently seen the talent in Prabhsimran Singh in 2020. Following the DC vs PBKS IPL 2023 match, an old clip of Tendulkar is surfacing yet again and in it, the Little Master can be seen highlighting the ability of Prabhsimran. Singh, who has cemented his place in the PBKS side has started to make it count on the big stage.

Sachin Tendulkar's old video on Prabhsimran goes viral after he smashes century

In the viral video, the Master Blaster reflected on the batting performance of the youngster during the 2020 edition of the celebrated T20 tournament. “Prabhsimran is one to watch out for. His backlift and bat swing is free flowing. When the ball hits his bat, and the sound it creates is quite amazing,” Tendulkar lauded the PBKS in a video shared on Twitter.

I really liked what I saw of @prabhsimran01 in @lionsdenkxip’s previous game.



Here are my observations about him from that game.#KXIPvKKR #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/7elqOWXjWz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 10, 2020

IPL 2023 PBKS vs DC: PBKS eleminate Delhi from Playoff race

In match 59 of IPL 2023, PBKS took on Delhi Capitals in a must-win match. Batting first Punjab Kings looked out of sorts. As wickets were tumbling, Prabhsimran Singh was in a league of his own. The opener scored 103 off 65, yet, Punjab could only post 167 on the board. In reply, DC got off to a great start. David Warner was in his explosive mood and Delhi was cruising in the powerplay. However, spinners Harpreet Brar and Rahul Chahar did the trick for PBKS as they caused a collapse and ended up stopping Capitals 31 runs before the target. Prabhsimran was adjudged the player of the match.