'Thank You, Sir'; Mohit Sharma Heaps Praise Over Gujarat Titans Head Coach

Mohit Sharma has been a revelation in the Indian Premier League this season. The former Chennai Super Kings bowler has proved his grit time and time again, as he has been a prized resource for Gujarat Titans. Mohit once again earned severe plaudits for his match-winning spell against the Lucknow Super Giants.

The pacer halted the Lucknow juggernaut as he removed Kyle Mayers first with the help of Rashid Khan, who took on the catches of the tournament to dismiss the West Indian.

Mohit Sharma heaps praise on Ashish Nehra

Marcus Stoinis was soon to follow suit and the Gujarat Titans bowler then sealed all the doors as he sent back Ayush Badoni and Krunal Pandya in successive overs. Mohit credited his success to Gujarat head coach Ashish Nehra as he said his advice has been very effective from him.

There was a bit of complexity in the post-match presentation and Mohit shared a light moment with the presenters. "It's Shami who is getting the cap from me, and not me from Shami, hahaha. Yes, we speak a lot about how to bowl with the old ball, how to mix up and do things. We knew that the pitch would turn slower later and executed accordingly.

"Yes, I have practiced. I have a little bit of injury in the finger and that's why unable to bowl the knuckleball, unable to hold it properly. I am trying to dish the line wide of the batters, to trap them.

"Yes, I speak a lot with Ashu Paji. Especially, how well you can mix the length ball, which is very necessary and we learn a lot about it. He tells that the length ball needs to be a tad shortish and then it can be very effective. Thank you, sir."

Read More: RR vs SRH Today Match IPL 2023 Live Score

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

