'That India Cap Is Not Far Away, He's Such An Inspirational Player': Harbhajan Singh

The year 2023 was the one for Rinku Singh to shine. The KKR batsman has shined throughout and established himself in the IPL. Singh has remained exceptional, and all eyes are on him when he comes down to the pitch. The KKR vs RR game would also be no exception. His thunderous batting could undoubtedly allow him more opportunities. The fans are now siding with him for the next big step, and Harbhajan Singh is also backing him up.

Rinku Singh became a standout after he smashed five sixes to switch the game's decision onto their side. That moment, which was against the defending champs, was a defining moment in his cricket career. His performance has not dipped since then, as he continues to gather crucial runs for the Knight Riders while being in the middle order.

Rinku Singh receives major praise from Indian cricket legends

The KKR batsman's excellency does not go unnoticed. It certainly caught the eyes of some former Indian cricket stars. Former off-spin bowler Harbhajan Singh glorified Rinku Singh and dropped some major possibilities that he could receive the call for the India team soon.

“That India cap is not far away from Rinku’s head. He’s such an inspirational player. He’s run all the hard yards and worked very hard to get to where he is today. Full credit to him for having that belief in himself. His journey is a life lesson and all young kids should learn from him,” the former Indian bowler mentioned on Star Sports Cricket Live.

Not just the Turbanator, but another former cricket star lauded Singh's skill set and playing tactics. Mohammad Kaif appreciated his footwork in the games and also pointed out his maturity in this season of IPL. He also added that Rinku Singh can take the shots off and over the boundaries with ease.

The Eden Gardens would host the KKR vs RR game, where the Royals would look to bounce back from a devastating loss, courtesy of a no-ball. On the contrary, the Knight Riders are on a two-game win streak and would seek to keep the momentum while playing at their home ground. Who would prevail? It is subject to witness.