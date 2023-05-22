'That's Where MS Sees Things': Moeen Ali Reveals What Separates Dhoni From Other Captains

England's vice-captain and CSK's all-rounder Moeen Ali talks about MS Dhoni and credits him for having faith in players even after a few displays of performances. CSK finished the league stage of the 2023 Indian Premier League second in the points table with 17 points and is facing Gujrat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 on May 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (CSK vs GT).

Moeen, who has represented CSK for the last 3 seasons claims that Dhoni is not a captain that drops his players on the back of one or two bad outings. While various teams would be hesitant to keep giving players opportunities, Dhoni wants to get the best out of CSK players, according to Moeen.

READ MORE: MI Players Eyes Glued To Televisions, Shubman's Six Kickstarts Wild Celebrations- WATCH

Moeen quotes: "I think the captain is very important and he obviously has been very important. At the end of the day, the youngsters have to bowl the ball. Those guys have probably played more than they expected to play. They start with injuries and they have taken their chances amazingly well,"

Matheesha Pathirana and Tushar Deshpande are among the best bowlers in the CSK playing and standing up for the team during the crucial times. CSK have advanced to their 12th playoffs in 14 seasons.

What did Moeen Ali say about his CSK teammates?

When discussing the characteristics of a strong team, Moeen Ali focused on ferocious internal competitiveness. Players develop a sense of responsibility as a result of the ongoing competition for their spot, which strengthens their will to take opportunities as they present themselves. Knowing that these opportunities are rare, a player adopts an urgent mentality to take advantage of the opportunity. However, Moeen emphasized the critical function of team captains and bowling coaches in creating a welcoming atmosphere. He praised the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for their outstanding strategy because they actively engage with players, fostering their skills and building confidence in them. In CSK, players can grow in a setting that is exceptional due to the combination of intense competition and solid support.

READ MORE: Virat Kohli Shows Unwavering Sportsmanship Despite RCB's Elimination From IPL 2023: WATCH

"What separates MS from everybody else as captain in many ways is that, say guys have a couple of bad games, especially in the first couple of games, and I think every other team would drop the player or say 'look you are probably not good enough right now'. And that's where MS sees things and coaches see things in players. They see the potential and give them chances. Most teams don't do that. Most teams don't stick with the players long," Moeen added.



Moeen has played 13 matches so far in the IPL 2023 where he has recorded 115 runs at an average of 16.42 and a strike-rate of 132.18. With bowling, he has recorded picking up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.50 with a four-wicket haul under his belt.