'The Future Of Indian Cricket.': Shubman Gill Makes Cricket World Bow Down To The 'Prince'

Shubman Gill has now secured the Orange Cap to his name as he surpassed Faf du Plessis to become the top run-scorer of the season.

Vishal Tiwari
Shubman Gill

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Friday broke multiple records as he slammed yet another century in IPL 2023. The 23-year-old scored his third IPL ton against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill reached the mark off 49 deliveries in the 15th over of Gujarat's innings. The entire cricketing world is lauding Gill for his standout performance in the ongoing season. 

Records Gill broke with his 3rd century of the season

Shubman Gill has also become only the fourth player in the history of the league to score 800 or more runs in a season. The other three players on the list are Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, and David Warner. Gill has now secured the Orange Cap to his name as he surpassed Faf du Plessis to become the top run-scorer of the season. The right-handed batter has also hit five half-centuries this year. 

