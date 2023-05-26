'The Future Of Indian Cricket.': Shubman Gill Makes Cricket World Bow Down To The 'Prince'

Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Friday broke multiple records as he slammed yet another century in IPL 2023. The 23-year-old scored his third IPL ton against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 2 at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Gill reached the mark off 49 deliveries in the 15th over of Gujarat's innings. The entire cricketing world is lauding Gill for his standout performance in the ongoing season.

Another brilliant century by the young maestro @ShubmanGill ! 🙌 The future of Indian cricket shining bright. Keep rocking, champ! 💪💯#MIvGT #IPL2023 May 26, 2023

Shubman Gill 🥹 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 26, 2023

Love watching @ShubmanGill Bat .. Like all high class players he makes it look so easy .. he is the next big thing in Indian cricket .. #IPL2023 #Sachin #Virat — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 26, 2023

He takes your breath away, Shubman Gill! Wow! Just wow! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) May 26, 2023

What a player. 3rd hundred in 4 matches and some breathtaking shots. Amazing consistency and hunger, the kind of stuff big players do, cash in on the purple patch #ShubhmanGill pic.twitter.com/nUjXoLRKaA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 26, 2023

Records Gill broke with his 3rd century of the season

Shubman Gill has also become only the fourth player in the history of the league to score 800 or more runs in a season. The other three players on the list are Virat Kohli, Jos Buttler, and David Warner. Gill has now secured the Orange Cap to his name as he surpassed Faf du Plessis to become the top run-scorer of the season. The right-handed batter has also hit five half-centuries this year.

Image: BCCI