'There Is Only One Kieron Pollard': MI Legend's Blunt Reply On Tim David Comparisons

Mumbai Indians pulled off a crucial victory against table-toppers Gujarat Titans as they kept their hopes alive of a playoff berth. Rashid Khan's late onslaught almost spoiled the part for Mumbai but they ensured they remain on the right path with consecutive wins. Mumbai Indians veteran Kieron Pollard also celebrated his 36th birthday on that day and probably got the most desired birthday gift.

Pollard has been a Mumbai loyalist since he came into the fold of five time champions back in 2010. The West Indian played a big part in all the five IPL championships, including two important knocks in the 2013 and 2019 IPL finals respectively.

He played his last IPL in the 2022 edition and was one of the best all-rounders the IPL has ever witnessed. Alongside amassing 3412 runs in 189 matched, he also racked up 69 wickets in what was a pretty decorated career.

On his birthday, commentator Sanjay Manjrekar asked the player about his comparison with another Mumbai big-hitter Tim David. In his reply Pollard answered, "There's only one Kieron Pollard. Tim David will be Tim David."

He went on to add, "I think he is good. I think he is young. He is very powerful and willing to learn. I hope we can add to his skillset with the talent he has."

Mumbai posted a video from their official Twitter handle in which the player can be seen smearing the birthday cake on the face of Pollard. The West Indies legend joined the Mumbai coaching staff this year and he is currently the batting coach of Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 squad

Rohit Sharma (c), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal, Cameron Green, Piyush Chawla, Duan Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Raghav Goyal, Sandeep Warrier (replacement), Riley Meredith (replacement).

Ruled out: Jasprit Bumrah, Jhye Richardson.