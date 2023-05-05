On Thursday, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders squared off at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in match number 47 of IPL 2023. Considering their dire standing on the points table, it was a vital game for both teams. KKR edged out SRH in the match and is staying alive based on extricate Mathematics.

Following the SRH vs KKR match, Hyderabad head coach Brian Lara dwelled on his side's loss and stated that the lack of partnerships cost them. Moreover, he also stated that it's not the opposition but they themselves dug up holes for the loss. Lara also commented on Harry Brook and said that he needs to address what's going wrong with him.

Coach Brian Lara drops brash statement after KKR beat SRH at home

“We keep losing wickets in the powerplay, that always sets you back. We asked Klassen, who’s been batting tremendously for us to do all the hard work again. We’ve got five quality players before him. It’s been a task for him,” Brian said during the post-match conference.

“I believe we have to place a little bit more importance on partnerships and understanding a little bit of match awareness,” he added.

Lara also heaped praise upon the spin duo of KKR and said that they are world-class bowlers. However, he also pointed out that spin is not what the SRH batters face issues with.

“The likes of Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy are world-class spinners,” he said. “I wouldn’t say it’s a weakness against spin. I believe we had a game to win and they didn’t beat us, we lost the game.” “Markaram (Aiden) and Klassen (Henrich) did put on a very good partnership. We got ourselves right back in the game but then again we lost a couple more wickets at a very crucial stage of the match,” he added.

Speaking on England’s Harry Brook said that the Englishman works really hard in the gym and that he is in good shape. “Harry Brook works very hard in the nets, he hits a lot of balls and is in good shape in the nets. Harry would have to work on what’s going wrong,” he said.