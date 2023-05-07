'They Had To Win' Ex-Pacer Lays Big Claims After DC Trashed RCB With 7-wicket Win

Delhi Capitals registered their fourth win in the Indian Premier League 2023 as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore in the DC vs RCB IPL 2023 match by seven wickets. Phil Salt was the star of the Capitals’ innings and scored 87 runs in just 45 balls. Former Indian pacer RP Singh has lauded the intent of the David Warner-led side and feels that they had to win against Bangalore.

RP Singh lauds Delhi Capitals' intent against RCB

“The intent with which Delhi approached was very important. They had to win tonight's match to keep themselves in the running, if they lose today all the ifs and buts would be over. Delhi won tonight because their intention was great. Top order scored runs at the right time", RP Singh said during a discussion on Jio Cinema.

RP Singh further opined that Delhi Capitals had to make some changes to their batting order after the failure of Prithvi Shaw and also added that the change has come. “Prithvi Shaw had poor form, Delhi had other issues, and there were issues with the bat as well. He had to do something about it. Change has come. They could have gone with Mitchell Marsh as their opener but chose Phil Salt. He played his first match in the middle order but tonight he came up", RP Singh added.

RP Singh added that in place of South African pacer Anrich Nortje, DC brought South African Rilee Russoww, so when Norje comes back in the next match it will be interesting to see who sits on the bench. "I think they are definitely settled, they have to do something. When Anrich Nortje comes back, we will have to see who is on the bench. We will have to see what Delhi do next. The way they have been in recent matches. From here they have seen, things are trending for Delhi", RP said.

Coming back to the DC vs RCB IPL 2023, batting first in the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore put up a score of 181/4 wherein Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror top scored with an inning of 54 and 53* respectively and took their team to a big first innings score. Skipper Faf du Plessis also contributed useful runs and played a knock of 45 runs off 29 balls.

Coming in to chase the target, Delhi Capitals also made a good opening start as openers David Warner and Phil Salt added 60 runs for the first wicket. After Warner got dismissed, Salt continued his fireworks and at the end, DC won the match by seven wickets.