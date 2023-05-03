Former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who is the fielding coach of Lucknow Super Giants in the ongoing IPL 2023, was seen helping the ground staff during the rain break on Wednesday. The incident happened during the match between LSG and Chennai Super Kings at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Rain interrupted the play when the Giants were batting in the first innings of the match. As ground staff gathered to pull out the covers, Rhodes joined them to provide a helping hand.

In a video shared on IPL's Twitter handle, Rhodes could be seen running with a group of ground staff at the Ekana Stadium to pull out the covers. Rhodes has left netizens impressed with his heartwarming gesture.

Rhodes made headlines in 2015 when he and his wife Melanie Jeanne named their newborn daughter India. The name was inspired by Rhodes' love for the country, having toured here extensively and admiring the culture and diversity.

Rhodes is widely regarded as one of the greatest fielders in the history of cricket, known for his acrobatic catches and athleticism on the field. He played 52 Test matches and 245 One Day Internationals for South Africa, scoring over 8,000 runs and taking 139 catches. He was also a part of the South African team that reached the semi-finals of the 1992 and 1999 World Cups.

After retiring from cricket, Rhodes has been actively involved in coaching and mentoring young players around the world, including in India. Rhodes first joined the Indian Premier League as fielding coach of Mumbai Indians in 2009. He parted ways with the franchise in 2017, after serving it for 9 long years. Rhodes then joined Kings XI Punjab as their fielding coach and worked with the team in various capacities until leaving for Lucknow Super Giants this year.

As far as the match between LSG and CSK is concerned, it has been abandoned due to rainfall in Lucknow. Both teams have been awarded a point each as the match was called off.

