IPL 2023: Ex-SRH Coach Reveals Two Vital Reasons Why MS Dhoni Is 'a Masterful Leader'

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad head coach Tom Moody shed his thoughts on MS Dhoni’s leadership skills after Chennai Super Kings lifted their fifth Indian Premier League trophy. Earlier on Monday night, CSK defeated Gujarat Titans by five wickets in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium to match Mumbai Indians’ tally of five IPL titles. Following the triumph, the 41-year-old Dhoni became the talk of the town for the cricketing world, getting heaped with praises from all corners.

Meanwhile, Tom Moody took to his official Twitter handle on Tuesday and congratulated Chennai Super Kings for completing a remarkable IPL season. He hailed MS Dhoni to be a ‘masterful leader’, crediting him for mentoring new talents alongside giving a new life to veterans. It is worth noting that CSK finished ninth in the standings last season but found many new heroes during their title-winning campaign in IPL 2023.

“Congratulations @ChennaiIPL a remarkable season yet again, 5th #IPL trophy. To @msdhoni a masterful leader who develops and embraces the young along with giving new life to the old. #IPLFinals,” Moody’s tweet read. IPL 2023 saw the rise of several new faces in the iconic yellow jersey, while veterans also made the most of the environment provided by the franchise.

How combination of young and veteran talents helped CSK win IPL 2023?

Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway, Tushar Deshpande, and Ajinkya Rahane were some of the players who played key roles for CSK in the recently-concluded season. Among the rest, Rahane’s debut campaign with CSK grabbed the most eyeballs as it followed a Team India recall for the first time since January 2022. Rahane was picked by CSK at his base price in the auction after KKR decided to leave him out of their squad.

Speaking after the IPL 2023 final, each of the Chennai Super Kings team members dedicated the win to MS Dhoni. “Really enjoyed it. Credit goes to CSK management and Mahi bhai. They said they would back me completely if I got an opportunity, and told me what my role was before the season. They did not interfere at all and the freedom which CSK gives is massive,” said Ajinkya Rahane.