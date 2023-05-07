'Treat People The Way You Want To...'; Naveen-ul-Haq Shares Cryptic Post Featuring Gambhir

Naveen-ul-Haq recently made headlines for his on-field scuffle with Team India great Virat Kohli in the Indian Premier League. What started as a staredown, followed by a heated exchange of words between both players, ended up becoming a massive spat. Days after the tense scenes unfolded during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 44 of Indian Premier League 2023, the 23-year-old Afghan pacer has put out another cryptic post.

Naveen-ul-Haq took to his official Instagram handle on Saturday and posted a picture, where he was seen posing with the Lucknow Super Giants mentor Gautam Gambhir. “Treat people the way you want to be treated. Talk to people the way you want to be talked to,” the caption of the post read. It is worth noting that, Gambhir played a significant part during the on-field spat against Virat Kohli.

As it happened: High-octane fight unfolds after RCB beat LSG

In match number 44 of the IPL 2023, a highly intense staredown between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq became the center of attention. The incident occurred during the 17th over of LSG's pursuit of a target of 127 runs. As tensions escalated, the former captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the paceman from the Lucknow Super Giants exchanged heated words.

Although RCB successfully bowled out LSG for 108 runs, securing a victory, Virat and Naveen engaged in another exchange of words before Amit Mishra intervened. As the players shook hands, the young Afghan cricketer shrugged off the gesture from the iconic player, prompting a strong reaction from Kohli. Both players were then separated by their teammates.

Gautam Gambhir reaches boiling point after pulling away Kyle Mayers

Subsequently, Kyle Mayers became involved, directing some words towards the former Indian captain. Gautam Gambhir swiftly intervened, pulling Mayers away before turning back to confront Kohli with a few choice words. It is important to note that throughout the match, there were several instances where Kohli appeared to take jabs at his former Indian teammate.

as Gambhir walked away with Mayers, he turned back and animatedly expressed his dissatisfaction towards Kohli. At this point, Kohli was accompanied by KL Rahul and attempted to approach the Lucknow Super Giants' mentor to clarify the situation. However, the former Indian cricketer lost his temper and maintained his aggressive stance. Teammates eventually intervened and separated the individuals involved.