Trent Boult Dismisses Prabhsimran Singh With A Brilliant Caught & Bowled Effort - WATCH

The Rajasthan Royals finished their campaign in the league stage of the Indian Premier League 2023 as they defeated Punjab Kings by a margin of four wickets in the PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 match. However, Royal bowler Trent Boult pulled off an exceptional catch of Prabhsimran Singh during the follow-through.

Rajasthan Royals bowler Trent Boult is famous for giving early blows to the opposition team and has removed plenty of big names including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and many more. Boult did the same in the PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 as he dismissed Punjab Kings batsman Prabhsimran Singh during the second ball of the first over. The left-arm Kiwi pacer bowled a ball that pitched outside off stump and came in right into the Prabhsimran. While trying to play it on the leg side the right batsman closed the face of the bat due to which he edged the ball and the bowler pulled off an exceptional diving catch.

Trent Boult takes a screamer to dismiss Prabhsimran Singh; Watch

WHAT. A. CATCH 🤯



Trent Boult grabs a screamer off his own bowling ⚡️⚡️



Coming back to the PBKS vs RR IPL 2023 match, batting first at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala, Punjab Kings put up a score of 187/5 in which they didn't get a good start. The middle order also failed to deliver, at last, it was the lower-order batsmen including Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, and Jitesh Sharma who contributed useful runs for the team. Curran and Sharma first added 64 runs for the fifth wicket. Before getting out Jitesh had played an innings of 44 runs off 28 balls and his innings included three fours and three sixes. After his dismissal, it was Sam and Shahrukh who did a 73* runs partnership of 37 balls, and both the batsmen finished unbeaten on 49 and 41 respectively.

Chasing the target, the Rajasthan Royals also didn't have a good start as they lost opener Jos Buttler for a duck, and after his wicket, it was Yashasvi Jaiswal and Devdutt Padikkal who balanced the team's innings and both the batsmen played knocks of 50 and 51 runs respectively. Before getting out they had added 73 runs in just 49 balls for the second wicket and after both the batsmen fell it was lower-order batsmen like Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, and Dhruv Jurel who contributed to the team's score and took them to a four wicket win.