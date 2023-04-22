Twitter Goes Right After KL Rahul & Co. As LSG Remarkably Bottle Run Chase Vs Gujarat

Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday registered a shocking defeat against Gujarat Titans in Match 30 of IPL 2023. The KL Rahul-led side was cruising comfortably at one point in the game and was looking in a commanding position until they lost four wickets off four balls in the final over to go down by 7 runs.

Lucknow Super Giants failed to chase down a 136-run target despite getting a good start. Rahul scored 68 off 61 balls but got dismissed in the last over of the innings and couldn't finish the chase for his team.

Twitter has gone berserk over the lacklustre performance from KL Rahul and his team, who failed to score 135 runs at their home stadium in Lucknow. The Uttar Pradesh-base franchise got off to a good start, scoring at a run rate of 10 at one point in the match. However, Gujarat Titans made a spectacular comeback thanks to some brilliant performances from their bowlers. Here are some tweets trolling KL Rahul and the Lucknow Super Giants.

Kl Rahul is the worst and most boring T20 batsman cricket ever produced pic.twitter.com/Bfcjlusgzi — MONK. (@itsmonk_45) April 22, 2023

This is the worst knock of KL Rahul I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/3HFJIOjxFh — 𝐒𝐡𝐫𝐞𝐲𝐚𝐬𝐌𝐒𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐧™ (@Itzshreyas07) April 22, 2023

Scene From Dressing Room.

Gautam Gambhir Giving Belt Treatment To KL Rahul 😂. pic.twitter.com/3Y0jsLX7ZO — Aufridi Chumtya (@ShuhidAufridi) April 22, 2023

KL Rahul. When you take the art of statpadding to next level pic.twitter.com/96rRVb4YBl — Parth Patel (@Parth_Patel_27) April 22, 2023

When the lights are brightest,

Pressure is highest,

Crowds are the loudest,

The best will arrive,

The strongest will survive,

The greatest will thrive,

The KL RAHUL , Man of big matches, Take a bow🙇‍♂️🔥🔥 #LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/ucROSekozJ — KL Rahul's TukTuk Academy (@TukTuk_Academy) April 22, 2023

GT vs LSG: Gujarat set moderate target

During their batting innings, GT had a solid start as Wriddhiman Saha played a key role in laying the foundation with his score of 47 off 37 balls. However, Hardik Pandya struggled to get going but managed to compensate for his slow batting with some big hits toward the end of the innings.

Krunal Pandya made an early breakthrough by dismissing Shubhman Gill for a duck in just his second delivery. Despite losing an early wicket, Saha continued to score boundaries against all the bowlers, especially Ravi Bishnoi who was punished twice on the off-side. GT scored 40 runs for the loss of one wicket in the Powerplay overs.

Hardik finally found his rhythm in the ninth over, smashing Bishnoi towards extra covers to bring up the 50-run partnership and then hitting him over long-off to score 14 runs. However, Krunal returned and managed to deceive Saha with his flight, resulting in the opener being caught by Deepak Hooda. This led to a collapse in the middle order, with Abhinav Manohar (3) being set up by Amit Mishra and caught by Naveen-ul-Haq at deep covers.

Despite the efforts of Pandya and Vijay Shankar, they couldn't accelerate the scoring rate, and Naveen-ul-Haq returned to dismiss Shankar. GT reached a total of 92 runs for the loss of four wickets in 15 overs, and the last five overs yielded 43 runs.

Image: IPL/BCCI/Twitter