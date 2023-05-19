'Unbelievable': RCB Teammates Open Up On Virat Kohli's Stunning Knock Against SRH - WATCH

IPL 2023: Virat Kohli proved his brilliance once again as his sixth century helped Royal Challengers Bangalore stay afloat in the IPL playoffs hunt. RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad to grab fourth place in the IPL table and they would seek to cement their place in the top four. Virat's dominance on the ground attracted numerous plaudits from all over the world and his teammates are also not behind.

RCB posted a video of post-match scenes in the dressing room and Virat's colleagues can be seen appreciating the player's efforts following his match-winning inning in Hyderabad.

RCB players applauded Virat Kohli's heroic effort

Glenn Maxwell heaped praises on the player. "Brilliant that was very good. We trying to stay calm. Stay calm, relaxed, just another day. Got 6 of these things so , 150 partnership, no biggie. Its what they do. We are not surprised. Rest of us are not surprised. They just need to keep doing it."

Dineh Karthik said, "It has been a long time waiting. We all feel that it was just around the corner, it's so good to see him bat the way he did. Take on the bowlers, he is brilliant. Watch him play the shots that he did, outstanding. Mohammed Siraj field this was innings was very special as it came at his home ground. "This innings was unbelievable. Special for me because it's my home ground. And special knock from you. I am very happy for you. Unbelievable Virat bhai."

Wayne Parnell said, "that partnership was very good. Bohot badiya."

Harshal Patel couldn't really emote his expressions. "I don't have words to describe what he just did. The way he has been batting this season this was just around the corner."

RCB's Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said, "Virat stepped up a notch today. All hail the king, that was a fantastic hundred. It was enjoyed by all of us. Just the smile on his face and the reaction from the boy in the dugout was amazing."

Sanjay Bangar said, "What a fabulous innings it was from Virat. The moment he drove Bhuvaneswar Kumar in the first over itself you knew something special was brewing up. Some of the shots he played, he silenced a lot of critics. But he is always very confident that whenever the situation demands he will play in that fashion."

RCB will now take on table toppers Gujarat Titans in their final IPL game of the season at Chinnaswamay Stadium on 21st May