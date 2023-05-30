Last Updated:

'Unreal Tournament': Overseas Cricketers Bow Down To IPL's Epic Finale Between CSK Vs GT

CSK vs GT: Chennai Super Kings defeated Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the CSK vs GT final and became the champions for the fifth time.

The two months of intense and entertaining cricketing action ended as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings were crowned as the champions of the IPL 2023. The Super Kings defeated Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the CSK vs GT final and became the champions for the fifth time. The final was also special as for the first time a T20 match was played for over a time span of three days due to interruption of rain. However, getting back to Chennai's record IPL title win, they are receiving congratulations from all over the world, and big names like AB de Villiers, Kevin Pietersen, Jos Buttler, and many more. 

Overseas cricketers bow down to CSK's record 5th IPL win

A look at who along with AB de Villiers, Kevin Pietersen, and Jos Buttler reacted to Chennai Super Kings' record fifth Indian Premier League 2023 title win. 

