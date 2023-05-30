'Unreal tournament': Overseas cricketers bow down to IPL's epic finale between CSK vs GT

The two months of intense and entertaining cricketing action ended as MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings were crowned as the champions of the IPL 2023. The Super Kings defeated Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans in the CSK vs GT final and became the champions for the fifth time. The final was also special as for the first time a T20 match was played for over a time span of three days due to interruption of rain. However, getting back to Chennai's record IPL title win, they are receiving congratulations from all over the world, and big names like AB de Villiers, Kevin Pietersen, Jos Buttler, and many more.

Overseas cricketers bow down to CSK's record 5th IPL win

READ: 'Destiny had written for him': Pandya's first words after losing IPL final to Dhoni's CSK

A look at who along with AB de Villiers, Kevin Pietersen, and Jos Buttler reacted to Chennai Super Kings' record fifth Indian Premier League 2023 title win.

Unreal tournament! Well done CSK👏 — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) May 29, 2023

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL for winning the @IPL 2023 and what a final it was. Also like to commend the efforts @gujarat_titans 👏👏 — Mahela Jayawardena (@MahelaJay) May 30, 2023

A privilege to be there at the end with @RaviShastriOfc & @irbishi. Two great callers of the game! 🙏🏽

Congrats CSK & thank you to every single person who was a part of this seasons IPL! 👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/RW1DHRnmo0 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) May 29, 2023

What a finish, congratulations @ChennaiIPL! — Jos Buttler (@josbuttler) May 29, 2023

Congratulations @ChennaiIPL a remarkable season yet again, 5th #IPL trophy 🏆

To @msdhoni a masterful leader who develops and embraces the young along with giving new life to the old. #IPLFinals — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) May 29, 2023

Wowzaaaa Jadeja! — Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) May 29, 2023

The most successful captain in the history of cricket and one of the sharpest cricketing brains @msdhoni congratulations to you and @ChennaiIPL For lifting it once again !congratulations to @hardikpandya7 and @gujarat_titans for a fantastic IPL . pic.twitter.com/uRjjvF0iUp — Angelo Mathews (@Angelo69Mathews) May 30, 2023

How good is @imjadeja !! What an incredible IPL it’s been this year .. No surprise at all that MSD wins this final .. The best ever white ball captain .. #IPL2023 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 29, 2023

𝗗𝗢 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗠𝗜𝗦𝗦!



Two shots of excellence and composure!



Finishing in style, the Ravindra Jadeja way 🙌#TATAIPL | #Final | #CSKvGT pic.twitter.com/EbJPBGGGFu — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 29, 2023

READ: MS Dhoni hilariously denies Deepak Chahar's request for autograph on jersey - WATCH

Returning to the CSK vs GT IPL 2023 match, Sai Sudharsan smashed all the Chennai Super Kings bowlers to all parts of the ground and played a knock of 96 runs in just 47 balls. His innings included eight fours and six sixes which helped the Titans register a score of 214/4 which was the highest score in an IPL final.

Coming in for the record chase, Chennai Super Kings started off well while chasing the revised DLS method target of 171. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway had added close to 70 runs in the first seven overs and gave a solid start to the team. Conway top scored with 47 runs whereas batsmen like Shivam Dube and Ajinkya Rahane played useful cameos. At last, it was Ravindra Jadeja who hit Mohit Sharma for a six and a four off the last two balls and won his team an epic final match.