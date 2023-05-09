Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Mumbai Indians in Match 54 of Indian Premier League 2023 on Tuesday. The match comes at a moment when both teams are leveled on points, but are placed two places apart due to the NRR. Ahead of the much-anticipated clash, former RCB captain Virat Kohli revealed his feelings about playing against the five-time champions, during his appearance at an event.

"We love playing in Mumbai. I think it suits our style of play as well, and it does for Mumbai Indians as well. So, it is always an exciting game, always a game that is competitive and something that you certainly look forward to because we have played some really good cricket this season,” said Virat Kohli ahead of the IPL 2023 Match 54.

"A couple of results did not go our way"

This will be the third consecutive match on the road for Royal Challengers Bangalore, which comes after they emerged as the winners in Lucknow but lost to Delhi Capitals in Delhi in their last game. Adding to their woes, Kolkata Knight Riders surpassed RCB in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Punjab Kings on Monday. Alongside RCB and MI, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings have also earned 10 points so far in the season.

"A couple of results did not go our way, which made us realize as a team the things that we need to do. Just a good opportunity to push on from here on the road,” Kohli further added. The last time RCB and Mumbai Indians clashed in IPL 2023, the Faf du Plessis-led squad ended up winning the game by eight wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

MI vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 54: It's Virat Kohli vs Rohit Sharma in Wankhede

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that two of the biggest names in International and Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will clash at Wankhede on Tuesday. 34-year-old Kohli is currently placed fifth in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap standings with 419 runs to his credit in 10 games. He is coming off three half-centuries in his last five games.

Moreover, he has hit a combined total of six fifties for RCB so far this season. On the other hand, MI skipper Rohit heads into the match on the back of a lean run of form. He has returned with ducks in his last two games, while scoring two and three runs respectively, in the games prior.