Virat Kohli Perfectly Mimics Captain Faf Du Plessis' Batting Style While Training - WATCH

During a recent practice session, a video captured Royal Challengers Bangalore player Virat Kohli mimicking Faf du Plessis' batting style as the South African batsman faced some throw-downs ahead of their clash against Lucknow Super Giants. The video, shared on social media by a fan, showed Kohli copying Du Plessis' high back lift, with the RCB skipper standing in front of him. The incident happened at the M Chinnaswamy, where fans filled the seats to see their favorite athletes in action.

In IPL 2023, Virat Kohli and du Plessis have been the mainstays of the RCB batting lineup, along with pacer Mohammed Siraj. Du Plessis is currently leading the Orange Cap race, with 422 runs in eight matches and averaging 60.29 with a strike rate of 167.46. Kohli, on the other hand, scored 333 runs in eight fixtures, averaging 47.57 with a strike rate of 142.30 and five fifties.

Faf du Plessis' injury

RCB skipper Du Plessis suffered some distress while batting against the Chennai Super Kings on April 17, revealing that he wounded his ribs while diving during the match. Kohli became the stand-in captain for the team's following fixtures against Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Although Du Plessis competed in those matches, he remained as an impact player and pulled himself out while fielding.

RCB would lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants in their next game on Monday. The match will take place at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium. RCB lost their previous game against LSG in the first leg and will look to avenge the defeat. RCB is currently ranking fifth on the IPL 2023 points table, with four wins in eight matches.

