Virat Kohli reacts after argument with Gambhir; 'If you can give it, you gotta take it'

After indulging in a huge showdown with Gautam Gambhir after RCB vs LSG IPL 2023 match, Virat Kohli's on the entire incident has emerged. Royal Challengers Bangalore posted an after-match video of the dressing room celebration, and one of the captured moments highlight Kohli's comments. "If you can give it, you gotta take it", says Kohli.

The LSG vs RCB encounter revived the cold blood between Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir. The two had a fallout after the match concluded and some ugly scenes on the gentlemen's turf took place. While the first visuals jolted the cricket fraternity, as time is passing more and more new clips and images are coming out. In the flow, one of the pieces has been posted by the Royal Challengers Bangalore's official Twitter handle.

Virat Kohli reacts after argument with Gambhir

LSG v RCB, Game Day Dressing Room Reactions



King Kohli reacts to the win, Faf explains the crucial partnership and how Virat’s aggression helps the team, Karn and Hazlewood talk about their performances, before the team sang the victory song. Watch Game Day for more…#PlayBold pic.twitter.com/Jr0kCzYoIa — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 2, 2023

The video appears to have captured the immediate scenes after the victory over Lucknow Super Giants. And in it a variety of talking points are visible to the naked eye. While Mohammed Siraj, who is one of the foremost contenders for this year's Purple Cap, could be seen partially performing the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo celebration, Virat Kohli on the other frame can be heard saying "That's a sweet win guys! Sweeet Win, Let's Go!." On another time stamp, Kohli stated "If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise don't give it!"

Here's the complete statement of Virat Kohli: "It was a really important win on the road for us. The fact that we got more support than the home crowd is an unbelievable feeling. Tells you all about how much we are liked as a team and how people come out and back us and is a very sweet win, feels good for many reasons but most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total, I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side, which is great."