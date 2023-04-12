'Virat Kohli Was The Same Age': Mohammad Kaif Compares Young IPL Star With RCB Superstar

IPL 2023: Rinku Singh's outstanding performance in the final over against Gujarat Titans continues to be the talk of the town even after three days since the Kolkata Knight Riders vs gujarat Titans match was played in Ahmedabad. During the match, with 28 runs required off the last five balls, Rinku, playing for Kolkata Knight Riders, hit five consecutive sixes against Gujarat Titans paceYash Dayal, securing a remarkable win for his team at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium.

Rinku was rightfully named the player of the match and gained overnight fame in the league. Ben Stokes, Virender Sehwag, and Rohit Sharma were among the many former &active cricketers and fans who lauded his brilliant knock. Mohammed Kaif, a former India batsman who played for Royal Challengers Bangalore between 2011-2013, compared Rinku's performance to Virat Kohli's and made an interesting remark about him.

“See, Virat Kohli was the same age when he started playing well. Kohli used to play 5-6 for RCB in the initial years; so does Rinku Singh. What a performance. The last six that he hit, he actually charged down the track for that. No one had expected KKR to win, everyone had switched off the TV. But Rinku was there,” Kaif said on Star Sports.

Rinku began his innings with a slow start, scoring just 9 runs from 14 balls. However, he quickly turned the tide by hitting a four and a six off Josh Little's bowling. With only one over left in the match and 28 runs needed, Rinku smashed five consecutive sixes, which enabled KKR to win the IPL 2023 match. His fantastic display of batting skills will be remembered for a long time to come.

"I had the belief that I can do this. Rana bhai said to keep the belief and to bat till the end, then we will see what happens. (On the single) I was just trying to hit sixes. (Umesh) Bhaiya was asking me not to think much and just play the ball. I was not thinking a lot, was just reacting to the ball. It kept coming out of the middle, I had belief and it came off in the end," Rinku said after the match.

Image: BCCI