Virat Kohli has already erupted the cricket fraternity once earlier in the month, and on Tuesday against Mumbai Indians, Kohli again made eaves through his on-field demeanor. This time though it was a completely different sight as compared to what took place between him and Gautam Gambhir. Virat Kohli acknowledged the brilliance of Suryakumar Yadav and gave him an embrace as he walked back to the dressing room after playing a match-winning innings.

Suryakumar Yadav was in prime form on Tuesday. The right-hander scored a blistering 83 off 35 balls and took the match away from the Royal Challengers Bangalore. SKY hit 7 boundaries in his knock and dispatched the ball out of the park 7 times. The Wankhede ground enjoyed the innings of Suryakumar Yadav, however, for the opposition it wasn't a pleasant sight. Yet, a sportsman spirit was showcased by Virat Kohli as he came to congratulate Surya for his exceptional knock.

Virat Kohli's million dollar gesture for Suryakumar Yadav during MI vs RCB

While Suryakumar Yadav brought Mumbai Indians to the stage where a comfortable victory was certain, he could not stay till the end and held out in the 16th over just 8 runs before the eventual victory. As he was walking back and addressing the crowd, Virat Kohli met his Indian Teammate and gave a pat on the back and on his head. Here's the clip of what is touted as a million-dollar gesture by Kohli. Following the match, the two hugged as well.

The hug moment of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav.



What a beautiful picture! pic.twitter.com/h18TYPgvo9 — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 9, 2023

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have quite a history together. The two had an intense moment when the teams clashed during the IPL 2020. However, no bad blood between the two stayed as over the years both have shared camaraderie for Team India. This moment is an addition to the respect the two have for each other. As for the match, it is Mumbai who overcame the challenge of RCB and progressed on the IPL 2023 Points Table.