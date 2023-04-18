WATCH | Here's How KL Rahul Celebrated 31st Birthday With Wife Athiya Shetty by his side

Amidst the ongoing Indian Premier League 2023, Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul celebrated his 31st birthday and was wished by his fans and also by people from the cricketing fraternity and Bollywood. Rahul's wife Athiya Shetty posted an adorable post on Instagram and wrote a loving caption for her loved one.

Sharing his husband KL Rahul, Athiya Shetty while sharing a post on Instagram wrote, 'Happiest birthday to my biggest blessing." Apart from Athiya people like Sunil Shetty, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, and Avesh Khan posted on their social media and wished him the happiest birthday.

IPL: KL Rahul celebrates 31st birthday

KL Rahul Birthday Celebrations At Team Hotal ❤🤩



Happy Birthday Annaya @klrahul 💪#HappyBirthdayKLRahul pic.twitter.com/aLeLFQSwyO — KLRAHUL TRENDS™ (@KLRahulTrends_) April 18, 2023

Pictures from bossman KL Rahul's 31st birthday celebration with his wife, last night ❤️#HappyBirthdayKLRahul pic.twitter.com/uxBQsbfHRj — Juman Sarma (@cool_rahulfan) April 18, 2023

Apart from celebrating his birthday, KL Rahul has a job leading the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023. Rahul broke his string of low scores and ended up playing an inning of 74 runs in 56 balls in the team's last match against the Punjab Kings but was not able to take his team over the line.

READ: MI vs SRH IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

KL Rahul till now has made 155 runs in the Indian Premier League 2023 at an average of 31.00 and also at a strike rate of 113.14, Rahul has been among the list of orange cap holders, and now when he has gained form from the last match he is expected to inch further in the leading run scorers' list and also come up with more big scores in the season ahead.

Coming to KL Rahul's record in the Indian Premier League, in the 114 IPL matches the LSG captain has made 4044 runs at a strike rate of 135.16 and also an average of 47.02.

Lucknow Super Giants till now have played five matches in the Indian Premier League and have been able to win three whereas they have been on the losing side twice. Lucknow will next face the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.