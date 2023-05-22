Ecstatic scenes were witnessed at the Mumbai Indians camp on Sunday after Royal Challengers Bangalore’s loss to Gujarat Titans in the final league game of Indian Premier League 2023. While the five-time IPL champions defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the first fixture of the day, their qualification chances for the playoffs rested on the RCB vs GT match. As Shubman Gill hit a maximum to clinch victory for GT in style, the MI camp celebrated their entry into the playoffs in thrilling fashion.

In a video shared by Mumbai Indians on social media, star cricketers including the likes of captain Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, and Suryakumar Yadav were seen jumping up in celebration. Overseas stars Cameron Green, Marco Jansen, Tim David, and Dewald Brevis were also seen being much excited. At the same time, youngsters like Tilak Verma, Nehal Wadhera, and others were seen dancing along with other teammates.

Rohit Sharma hits fifty in final league match, Cameron Green clinches maiden ton

The final matchday in the league stage of IPL 2023 kicked off with Rohit winning the toss at Wankhede and opting to bowl first. Making the most of the conditions, Mayank Agarwal struck 83 off 46, while Vivrant Sharma’s 69 off 47 took Sunrisers Hyderabad to a score of 200/5. The target initially seemed like a challenging one but the MI batting lineup were more prepared for it then ever. Despite the early wicket of opener Kishan, Rohit went on to play a knock of 56 runs in 37 balls. He partnered Cameron Green in a 128-run stand for the second wicket as the latter remained unbeaten after notching up his maiden IPL century in his debut season.

With Suryakumar Yadav batting on 25 off 16 at the other end, Green took a single of the final ball of the 17th over to complete his century in 47 balls. MI took their tally to 16 points with the victory, as RCB got ready to face GT. While the game started with a rain delay, RCB notched up 198 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Virat Kohli’s second consecutive century this season. However, Shubman Gill spoiled RCB’s chances of qualifying for the playoffs with his unbeaten 104 off 52.