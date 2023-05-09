WATCH: MS Dhoni Plays Football With Daughter Ziva In Chennai Super Kings' Training Camp

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is synonymous with the name Chennai Super Kings. The 41-year-old former India skipper has been an adopted son of Tamil Nadu since the inception of IPL and since then has been the undisputed leader of the franchise. CSK have performed exceedingly well this season having cemented a place in the second position.

Dhoni's bond with his daughter Ziva has been stronger than ever as the former skipper has travelled everywhere with his family. CSK posted a cute video on Instagram where Dhoni's daughter was seen playing football at Chepauk. Former CSK batsman Robin Uthappa donned a Chennai kit in the video and his son was indulged in a game of cricket.

Watch MS Dhoni indulge in a game of football with his daughter

It seems Dhoni's daughter is more inclined towards football than following the footsteps of her father. On the eve of Chennai's match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni was seen in a different mood as he enjoyed a bit of time off on the ground.

A win against Delhi should ease their way to the IPL playoffs as they have managed to shrug off their previous season's difficulties. Dhoni could level with Rohit Sharma if he manages to lift the IPL trophy this time.

Another examples how loyal is CSK to its players

Robbie is not part of team this year and announced retirement too

Still he and his kids r enjoying in CSK camp and pratice sessions

That's Yellove bond between CSK and it's players — Shaul Hameed (@shaulhameed24) May 9, 2023

Our future CSK Players. Provided, if CSK holds a Football team for Women. — Sharon Solomon (@BSharan_6) May 9, 2023

How cutely he is looking at her ❤️😍 pic.twitter.com/7f41vdyOpE — 𝑴𝒂𝒉𝒊 & 𝑺𝑺𝑹 Fᴀɴɢɪʀʟ💫❣ (@msdian_ssrian) May 9, 2023

Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 squad

MS Dhoni (c), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Ajinkya Rahane, Ben Stokes, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Sisanda Magala (replacement), Ajay Mandal, Bhagath Varma, Akash Singh (replacement).