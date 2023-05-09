WATCH: MS Dhoni Plays Football With Daughter Ziva In Chennai Super Kings' Training Camp

Quick links:
Image: Instagram/ChennaiIPL
Mahendra Singh Dhoni is synonymous with the name Chennai Super Kings. The 41-year-old former India skipper has been an adopted son of Tamil Nadu since the inception of IPL and since then has been the undisputed leader of the franchise. CSK have performed exceedingly well this season having cemented a place in the second position.
Dhoni's bond with his daughter Ziva has been stronger than ever as the former skipper has travelled everywhere with his family. CSK posted a cute video on Instagram where Dhoni's daughter was seen playing football at Chepauk. Former CSK batsman Robin Uthappa donned a Chennai kit in the video and his son was indulged in a game of cricket.
It seems Dhoni's daughter is more inclined towards football than following the footsteps of her father. On the eve of Chennai's match against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni was seen in a different mood as he enjoyed a bit of time off on the ground.
Happy Trails ft. Thalai and Magal! 💛#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁 pic.twitter.com/LXcDtc9ndN— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) May 9, 2023
A win against Delhi should ease their way to the IPL playoffs as they have managed to shrug off their previous season's difficulties. Dhoni could level with Rohit Sharma if he manages to lift the IPL trophy this time.
