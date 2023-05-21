WATCH: MS Dhoni's Rousing Reception During CSK Vs DC Clash Sends Internet Into Meltdown

The Delhi crowd’s reception of MS Dhoni during the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, match 67 of Indian Premier League 2023 became a major talking point for the cricketing world. Fans on social media were left in awe of how the legendary Indian captain garners support and love from fans across all the IPL 2023 venues. The marquee T20 league shared a video on Sunday featuring all the moments that captured the enthusiasm shown by fans on getting the sight of the 41-year-old.

“Location: Delhi, Emotion: MS Dhoni, Special Saturday moments. This is heartwarming,” read the caption of IPL’s Instagram post. In the video, fans can be witnessed leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement and joy on watching MS Dhoni entering the field. The video also features a notable moment from the coin toss, when match presenter Danny Morrison used his noble antics to learn the CSK captain’s decision on winning the coin toss.

Chennai Super Kings seal IPL 2023 Playoffs berth, advance into Qualifier 1

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings defeated Delhi Capitals by a mammoth margin of 77 runs on Saturday to seal their spot in the IPL 2023 Playoffs with 17 points. Later in the day, LSG won by 1 run against KKR and fell short of a second-place finish in the IPL 2023 points table. Due to their better net run rate than LSG, the four-time champions secured their place in Qualifier 1 against GT, where they will fight for a spot in the highly-anticipated summit clash.

Coming back to the match, victory seemed like an easy task for the MS Dhoni-led team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Amidst overwhelming support in an away clash, CSK were off to a flying start, courtesy of a 141-run opening stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway. Gaikwad later won the player of the match for his effort of 79 runs in 50 balls, while the Kiwi batsman top scored with 87 runs in 52 balls.

After hammering 223/3 in the first innings, CSK replied with an equally impressive bowling show, with Deepak Chahar leading the lineup. Chahar’s 3/22, alongside Matheesha Pathirana’s 2/22 and Maheesh Theekshana’s 2/23 meant the Capitals could score only 146/9 in their 20 overs. CSK will now face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, May 23.