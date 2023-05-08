WATCH: Virat Kohli Meets Sachin Tendulkar Ahead Of RCB Vs MI Clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore are all set to lock horns against Mumbai Indians in their upcoming match of IPL 2023 on Tuesday. Ahead of the highly-anticipated contest, which will see two of the biggest names in Indian cricket - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma play against each other, the former RCB skipper caught up with MI mentor Sachin Tendulkar. RCB took to Twitter to share pictures of their meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Here's a compilation of tweets reacting to the pictures of Tendulkar and Kohli

Some visual treat like none other to make your Monday evening better! 🤩



When Virat Kohli met Sachin Tendulkar at the Wankhede today. ❤️#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/evswuCgQZD — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) May 8, 2023

When two GOATs collab 😍 pic.twitter.com/QX4EX1yAe0 — IND CricFreak 🇮🇳 (@IND_CRICSTYBOY) May 8, 2023

God and disciple 🤩 — Sachinist (@Sachinist) May 8, 2023

Two of India's greatest ever. — Daksh (@82MCG_) May 8, 2023

My father Generation witnessed God Of Cricket ...



My generation witnessed KING of Cricket......



Legends.....❤️‍🔥 — kranthi_fan_of_ntrⱽᵃˢᵗʰᵘⁿⁿᵃ (@kranthi16511549) May 8, 2023

59,679 Runs & 175 Centuries In a Single Photo ❤️🤲.



GOD OF CRICKET with KING OF CRICKET ❤️ — Raktim Ranjan Goswami (@raktim_goswami) May 8, 2023

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, and his international career highlights are numerous. He made his debut for India at the age of 16 in a Test match against Pakistan in Karachi in November 1989. Tendulkar was a key member of the Indian team that won the 2011 World Cup. He scored 482 runs in the tournament, including two centuries and three half-centuries. He announced his retirement from all forms of cricket in November 2013 after a career spanning 24 years. He finished with 100 international centuries (51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs), the most by any player in the history of the game.

Kohli is currently plying his trade for Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2023. The 34-year-old is the second-highest run-scorer for RCB after skipper Faf du Plessis in the ongoing tournament. Kohli has smashed 419 runs in 10 matches at an average of 46.56 and a strike rate of 135.16. He has hit six half-centuries in the season thus far. Only four players have scored more runs in IPL 2023 than Kohli. The number one on the list is Faf du Plessis (511), followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal (477), Shubman Gill (469), and Devon Conway (458).

Image: RCB/Twitter