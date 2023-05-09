Here's The Indian Premier League All-time Best Playing XI According To ChatGPT

The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is currently taking place with 10 teams competing against each other for the coveted trophy. ChatGPT is a large language model created by OpenAI, based on the GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) architecture. The artificial intelligence language model is taking the internet by storm ever since it has been launched for the general public. Following the trend, we asked ChatGPT for the all-time playing XI of the Indian Premier League, and here's what it said.

Here is ChatGPT's all-time IPL XI

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians) - A versatile and experienced batsman, he is one of the best openers in IPL history. Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab) - The Universe Boss is a destructive opening batsman and a match-winner with his hard-hitting abilities. Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - A consistent run-scorer, he is one of the greatest batsmen of all time in IPL and holds several records. Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings) - A dynamic middle-order batsman and a brilliant fielder, he has been a key player for CSK over the years. AB de Villiers (Royal Challengers Bangalore) - A freakish talent and an explosive middle-order batsman, he can single-handedly turn the game around. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings) - The most successful captain in IPL history and a finisher par excellence, he is a natural choice as the wicket-keeper and leader. Andre Russell (Kolkata Knight Riders) - A powerful all-rounder, he is a match-winner with both bat and ball, and a live-wire on the field. Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) - A mystery spinner and a handy lower-order batsman, he has been a key player for KKR with his versatility. Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Sunrisers Hyderabad) - A crafty swing bowler and a miserly bowler in the powerplay, he is one of the most reliable bowlers in IPL. Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians) - The highest wicket-taker in IPL history, he is a proven match-winner and a master of death bowling. Jasprit Bumrah (Mumbai Indians) - A world-class pacer and a death-over specialist, he is one of the best fast bowlers in IPL history.

Meanwhile, ChatGPT missed out on some of the greatest IPL players including the likes of Kieron Pollard, Dwayne Bravo, Shane Watson, and Yuzvendra Chahal. However, the AI language model cannot be blamed for the exclusion of these players as we only asked him for an all-time XI and not for an entire squad. The model did its best to fit all the deserving players into the list.

Image: BCCI