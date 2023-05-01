IPL 2023: Michael Vaughan Names His 'new Favourite Indian Cricketer'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has labeled an Indian youngster as his new favorite Indian cricketer. The 48-year-old former cricketer took to his official Twitter handle to heap praises on Rajasthan Royals opener Yashsvi Jaiswal, who hit his maiden IPL century against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Jaiswal hit 124 runs in 62 runs and took RR to a high-scoring total of 212 runs.

“My new favourite Indian cricketer .. @ybj_19 !! What a future he has .. #IPL2O23,” Michael Vaughan’s tweet read. Jaiswal’s rise up the cricketing ranks in recent years has certainly grabbed many eyeballs in the sporting world. Following his ecstatic century against Mumbai Indians on Sunday, he became a major talking point for cricket fans.

My new favourite indian cricketer .. @ybj_19 !! What a future he has .. #IPL2O23 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) April 30, 2023

However, his knock ended up in vain as Rajasthan Royals lost match 42 of IPL 2023 by six wickets to MI. Tim David stole Jaiswal’s thunder in the latter half of the match, particularly in the final over. With 17 runs required to win for MI in six balls, David struck three maximums in consecutive balls in the last over and handed a thrilling win to Mumbai.

Here's what Rohit Sharma and Tim David had to say about Yashasvi Jaiswal

Following the conclusion of the match, Jaiswal received high praise from the likes of Rohit Sharma and Tim David. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit admitted to be surprised by Jaiswal’s stroke play. "I watched him (Jaiswal) last year, this year he's taken his game to a next level. I asked him 'where did you get the power from'. He said he's been going to the gym, that's good for him, good for Indian cricket and RR as well," Rohit Sharma said at the post-match presentation.

At the same time, Tim David shed light on outshining Jaiswal during the post-match press-conference. “He played an amazing innings. Congratulations to him. It was very good to watch. He’s a Mumbai boy, so on his home turf that must be special for him. I don’t know if it is his first hundred in the IPL, but an amazing knock, so well done to him,” said David.