What Happened To MS Dhoni? CSK Skipper Seen Limping After CSK Vs RR IPL 2023 Match - WATCH

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni tried his level best to take CSK over the line in front of Rajasthan Royals but at last, fell short of the target by three runs. Dhoni scored 32 runs off 17 balls which consisted of one four and three sixes out of which two came in the last over of Sandeep Sharma.

During the last over while MS Dhoni was running between the wickets with Ravindra Jadeja, Dhoni was seen limping while taking a single on the fifth ball. The CSK captain is known to be one of the best finishers in cricketing history and also for his electric speed while running between the wickets.

CSK vs RR: What happened to MS Dhoni? Fleming explains

"He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movements. It's hindering him somewhat. His fitness has always been very professional. He comes a month before the tournament starts. He's a great player. We have never doubts over him. He's just amazing", Stephen Fleming said during the post-match press interaction.

ALSO READ: GT vs PBKS IPL Live Score, today match latest updates

MS Dhoni limps while going off the field; Watch

Coming to the match, the Chennai Super Kings captain won the toss in Chennai during match 17 of the IPL 2023 and invited the visitors Rajasthan Royals to bat first. Rajasthan batting first registered a total of 175/8 wherein Jos Buttler was the top scorer with 52 runs and Devdutt Padikkal also contributed with 38 runs. Shimron Hetmyer and R Ashwin gave the late acceleration to the innings and scored 30 runs each.

Coming in to chase the target CSK didn't have a good start as they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for a score of ten. Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane tried to settle the Chennai innings and played knocks of 50 and 31 runs. The middle order was not able to do much and most of the batsmen got dismissed in single digits.

At last it was all up to MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja and at one point it looked like the duo will be able to take their team over the line but Sandeep Sharma didn't allow them to do so and they fell short of the target.