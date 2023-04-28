The 37th game of the 2023 IPL season had RR battle against CSK on its home turf at Sawai Man Singh Stadium, Jaipur. There was a sea of pink, but it also had some Yellow in the stands. Skipper Sanju Samson acknowledged the reason. The MS Dhoni craze was all over in the CSK vs RR game. However, the attendees were not fortunate enough to see Captain Cool in action. Shaun Tait then contested Mahi's choice to not carry the squad in moments of necessity.

The CSK vs RR game saw some early dismissals in the first innings as Chennai Super Kings came in to bat first. While Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube delivered a good amount of runs, the remaining squad failed to impress since they could not exceed to go past 30 runs.

The decision of MS Dhoni not heading into the game was under scrutiny, and Shaun Tait had some issues with the skipper's decision. "Watching MS (Dhoni) sit on the boundaries when they need sixes... I was like, 'can someone get out?" The former Australian Right-arm fast bowler said after the game.

The IPL is a massive buzz. But since the commencement of the 2023 season, it is MSD who is the favorite among all other cricketers n the league. CSK's away games have a sea of the Yellow Army, who are present to witness Dhoni in action. Despite not being in Chennai, the fans around India guaranteed to make the atmosphere feel like Chepauk.

The Rajasthan Royals' bowlers seemingly gave the chance to see Mahendra Singh Dhoni in action. Chennai Super Kings had a slow start and lost wickets as the innings went by. But the visitors at Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Stadium did not have the luck.

MS Dhoni acknowledges the fan love throughout IPL 2023

Post-game, MSD acknowledged the love and applause he obtained from the fans. He hailed the venue, as it holds considerable significance to him. He also vented his disappointment over the bowlers' performance, acknowledging that they could have done better to twist the game's outcome.

With their latest loss, CSK has slumped into the third position as GT and RR secure the top two spots. But they could certainly bounce back into the game. Will that happen? It is subject to witness.

