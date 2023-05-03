Who Is Aman Hakim Khan? Know All About DC's New Batting Prodigy Who Scored Fifty Versus GT

Delhi Capitals registered their third victory of the Indian Premier League 2023, courtesy of their five-run win over table-toppers Gujarat Titans. Despite a low-scoring batting effort, DC successfully defended their target of 131 runs in the final over of the match. Meanwhile, DC youngster Aman Hakim Khan also became a major talking point for fans as he helped DC to the total with a knock of 51 runs in 43 balls.

Playing his seventh game in the marquee T20 league, Aman walked out to bat at no. 7 for Delhi Capitals, after they were reduced to 23/5 in just 5 overs. He held on to his wicket from one end, as wickets continued to fall. He then took the team’s score against Gujarat Titans to 126/7 in 18.3 overs, as Delhi crawled their way to the score of 130 runs in match 44 of IPL 2023.

Who is Aman Hakim Khan?

Born on November 23, 1996, Aman is a 26-year-old cricketer from Mumbai. He made his list A debut for Mumbai in the 2020–21 Vijay Hazare Trophy, before making his T20 debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in the same season. He was roped in by Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL 2022 mega auction for INR 20 lakhs and joined DC in 2023 for the same amount.

The match against Gujarat Titans marked his seventh IPL appearance and his sixth in IPL 2023, which came after a string of low scores in the season. The 26-year-old has scored a total of 90 runs so far in his IPL career at a strike rate of 121.62. He will certainly continue impressing fans by getting an extended run in the playing XI.

Meanwhile, shedding his thought on the final over win against the Hardik Pandya-led franchise, DC skipper David Warner said, “Our bowlers were amazing. Our batters struggled but credit to the way Shami bowled. Credit to the way Aman and Ripal played from then on to get up that score. We just find ways to lose wickets in clumps, I always hate it when there's a run out. I don't know what's happening with our batting. We tried playing positively today with the bat, didn't come off”.