Who is Yash Thakur? Know all about LSG's mystery pacer who rattled Shikhar Dhawan and Co. in IPL 2023

The Indian Premier League 2023 till now has produced many young stars like, Suyash Sharma, Dhruv Jurel, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, and now Lucknow Super Giants bowler Yash Thakur who ended the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match with figures of 4/37. Yash rattled the Punjab Kings' middle order and dismissed the likes of Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, and Rahul Chahar.

The fans at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali witnessed a run-fest as batting first Lucknow Super Giants posted a total of 257/5 in which Marcus Stoinis top scored with 74 runs off 40 balls and his innings included six fours and five sixes. Punjab Kings tried their best to chase down the gigantic target but in the end, failed to cross the finishing line.

Who is Yash Thakur?

Yash Thakur has been a part of the Indian Premier League for a while but as a net bowler. He was a part of the Punjab Kings team during IPL 2022. However, things changed for Yash when he was picked by the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023 auction at a price of INR 45 lakhs. Thakur made his debut against Chennai Super Kings in the current season but also had to wait for his first wicket until the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Yash Thakur's rise to fame came in the 2022 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when Vidarbha took on Delhi in the semi-final and nine runs were needed in the last over. Thakur bowled a splendid over and didn't allow any batsman to score runs against him. Thakur ended that season of the tournament with 15 wickets from 10 matches.

Coming back to the PBKS vs LSG IPL 2023 match, Other than Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers also scored a half-century and played an inning of 54 runs which included seven fours and three sixes. Batsmen like Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran also joined the party and played explosive knocks of 43 and 45 runs each.

Chasing the target, Punjab Kings didn't have a good start as they lost captain Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhasimran Singh early. Atharva Taide came up with a half-century and scored 66 runs off just 36 balls and his innings included eight fours and two sixes. In the end, the target proved to be too much for his team and they ended up being on the losing side.