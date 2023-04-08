'Why Does He Get Chances?', Netizens Blast Riyan Parag After Another Flop Show

DC vs RR: Rajasthan Royals are taking on Delhi Capitals in match 11 of the Indian Premier League 2023 at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati. The David Warner-led Capitals won the toss and invited Sanju Samson's Royals to bat first and till now the hosts are well-placed in the match and have ended their 20 overs at a score of 200/4.

Riyan Parag who has been playing for a while now for the Rajasthan Royals failed in yet another match and got out for a score of 7 off 11 balls to Rovman Powell. Parag has been in the side due to some good innings he has played for his team in the past but now the Assam batsman has not performed for the team and the cricket fans are questioning his place in the side.

After Riyan Parag's yet another failure in the Indian Premier League, netizens have started coming up with different reactions on Twitter.

Coming back to the match, after being put in to bat first by David Warner, Rajasthan Royals have scored a massive first innings score of 199/4 and have given the visitors a target of 200 in 20 overs. Jos Buttler was the highest run-getter in the Royals' innings and scored 79 off 62 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal also registered a fifty whereas Shimron Hetmyer gave the much-needed acceleration to the innings in the slog overs.