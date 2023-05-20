Why Is MS Dhoni Batting At 8th Position? Michael Hussey Reveals Reason Ahead Of DC Vs CSK

CSK batting coach Michael Hussey spoke to reporters ahead of the Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, Match 67 of Indian Premier League 2023, and answered several interesting questions about the legendary MS Dhoni. While he notably claimed that the 41-year-old player is fit enough to play in the tournament for the next five years, the former CSK opener also revealed why Dhoni is batting down the order at no. 8 this year. CSK face DC at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 20 from 3:30 PM onwards.

Meanwhile, as quotes by PTI, speaking to the reporters, Michael Hussey referred to MS Dhoni’s issues with his knee this year. “I think it's pretty clear that he likes to come in the last few overs, that's his plan,” said the Chennai Super Kings batting coach. It is worth noting that, Dhoni has chosen to walk out after the likes of Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, and Ravindra Jadeja in the IPL 2023 so far.

IPL 2023: 'He's trying to get through the matches as best as he can,' says Hussey

“It's been well documented that his knee has not been a 100 per cent and he's trying to get through the matches as best as he can throughout the tournament. So I think, he doesn't want to come in the 10th, 11th or 12th over and have to run those quick doubles all the time, that's going to put pressure on the knee,” Hussey further explained at the pre-match presser.

“He's trying to delay coming in as long as possible and having that impact late in the innings. He shows a lot of backing and faith in the likes of (Shivam) Dube, (Ravindra) Jadeja, (Ajinkya) Rahane and (Ambati) Rayudu to do the job before he comes in,” Hussey added. Despite coming down the order, Dhoni has entertained the IPL fans with short and eventful knocks in the season.

MS Dhoni has hit runs at a strike rate of 196.00 in IPL 2023

He has scored a total of 98 runs in 13 games at an average of 49.00, with the best knock of 32 unbeaten runs. However, he has left everyone impressed with his strike rate of 196.00. Moreover, his record of hitting three fours and 10 sixes in the season so far has also been a plus point for the four-time IPL champions.