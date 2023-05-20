Will MS Dhoni Retire After IPL 2023? CSK Batting Coach Michael Hussey Gives Honest Take

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has been one of the best leaders in the history of the tournament and doesn't need any introduction to what he has done for the franchise in the Indian Premier League. CSK has been in excellent form in IPL 2023 as well and is on the verge of qualification for the playoffs of the tournament. With many cricket experts believing that this will be Dhoni's last edition of the Indian Premier League, there is still no clarity on the debate. However, Chennai batting coach Michael Hussey has come up with an honest opinion on the debate.

Ahead of the Chennai Super Kings match against the Delhi Capitals, while attending the pre-match press conference Michael Hussey said, "This is something we haven't talked about. Only he knows whether he is playing his last IPL or not. We don't know. he is hitting sixes and finishing the game."

"From my point of view as a batting coach, he is still batting very well. He's still motivated to come into training and work on his game, he's hitting the ball really well. We have seen him lighting up the innings and finishing things off well. He still has the ability to hit sixes. So, while he's enjoying it and still contributing to the team, there's no reason why he can't move on, maybe for the next 5 years (laughs)... We don't know all that depend on MS", Hussey said.

Apart from all this Chennai Super Kings will be facing the Delhi Capitals in their next match Indian Premier League and the team must win the match if they want to ensure their qualification for the knockout round of the tournament.

The team has been doing really well under the leadership of MS Dhoni and they will be aiming to win the match against the Delhi Capitals. Players like Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Ravindra Jadeja have been some of the top performers of the team, and they would wish to repeat their performance vs DC as well.

Chennai Super Kings Playoffs Qualification Scenario

CSK have to win their next match against DC as they will have 17 points which will be enough for them to qualify for the playoffs. If Chennai loses, they would want any two teams from LSG, MI, and RCB to lose their last match, which would allow the Dhoni-led side to qualify for the knockout stages, otherwise, the team would be out of the tournament.