Will Virat Kohli's knee injury hamper India's WTC final hopes? RCB coach provides update

Virat Kohli had a busy match day on Sunday. After the century knock, the player took the field and was seen scurrying hard to save every run. While his valiant effort could not take RCB to the threshold of the IPL 2023 playoffs, the match proved to be a cause of concern for the Team India fans as well. Kohli seemingly incurred an injury while fielding and all of a sudden there are aspersions among fans about whether he will be able to make it to the WTC final.

With Gujarat Titans picking up a 6-wicket win, Royal Challengers Bangalore's engrossing IPL 2023 campaign comes to an end on Sunday. Though, the franchise could not make it to the playoffs but there was a respite from one department and which was that most of the players remained fit throughout the tournament and none got inflicted with a major injury. However, on Sunday, the worrisome moment arrived as during the 15th over Virat Kohli hurt his knee while taking the catch of Vijay Shankar.

Will Virat Kohli's knee injury hamper India's WTC final hopes?

While it was a usual catch for a fielder like Virat Kohli but as he went forward and secured the airborne incoming, he landed on his right knee. Kohli looked in discomfort as he was snapped limping. (Here's the video of the catch). Following that he did not take the field and was seen sitting in the RCB dugout. The apparent injury is a cause of concern for the fans as the WTC final is approaching. But to the relief of the them and Team India, the RCB coach Sanjay Bangar gave a positive update after the RCB vs GT match.

"Yeah, he had a bit of a niggle in his knee. But I don't think there is anything serious. Having scored two back-to-back hundreds within a gap of 4 days. He is somebody who not only wants to contribute with the bat but even when he is fielding. He did a lot of running around. 40 overs a couple of days ago and today, for 35 overs he was on the field. He was giving his best. So it is going to bother at some point but I don't think it's anything serious," Bangar said in the post-match press conference.

Thus, it seems there is no cause for worry. India vs Australia WTC final is scheduled to commence from June 7. The match will take place at the Oval.