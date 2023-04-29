'World Cup Year & 3D Player Vijay Shankar Is Back': Netizens Hail GT Star's 24-ball Fifty

India all-rounder Vijay Shankar on Saturday scored a stellar half-century for Gujarat Titans in Match 39 of IPL 2023. Shankar smashed a 24-ball fifty to help his side ensure a cozy 7-wicket win over the Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens. Shankar forged an unbeaten 87-run partnership with David Miller to chase down 180 runs for the defending champions. Miller contributed 32 off 18 balls, including two fours and two sixes.

Netizens are now lauding Shankar for his exceptional performance against KKR. One individual said that Shankar is back to normal business in the IPL. Another user highlighted how Shankar's performance improves significantly whenever there's a World Cup.

3D Vijay Shankar back to the normal business 😎. #KKRvGT pic.twitter.com/XQ56XaPMqi — runmachinevirat (@runmachinevi143) April 29, 2023

Getting compared with vijay shankar is the biggest achievement of rayudu pic.twitter.com/oxqfdhtRI1 — M. (@IconicKohIi) April 29, 2023

Vijay Shankar entering in dressing room after playing winning knock for Gujarat Titans.#KKRvsGT #GTvsKKR #IPL2023 pic.twitter.com/4FBE7HGxtt — Ashutosh Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_ashutosh08) April 29, 2023

Indian selector after seeing the innings of Vijay Shankar. #KKRvsGT pic.twitter.com/c7HwIYWueo — runmachinevirat (@runmachinevi143) April 29, 2023

KKR vs GT

Invited to bat, young Afghanistan keeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 81 off 39 balls, but KKR managed a below-par score of 179 for 7.

Gurbaz hit seven sixes and five fours in his scintillating knock, while 'birthday boy' Andre Russell (34 off 19 balls) also used a long handle to good effect towards the end.

Gujarat Titans hunted the target with 13 balls to spare, reaching 180 for 3 in 17.5 overs. Vijay Shankar remained not out on 51, while Shubman Gill and David Miller contributed 49 and 32 not out, respectively.

Kolkata Knight Riders: 179/7 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 81; Noor Ahmed 2/21, Josh Little 2/25).

Gujarat Titans: 180/3 in 17.5 overs (Vijay Shankar 51 not out, Shubman Gill 49; Sunil Narine 1/24).

With inputs from PTI