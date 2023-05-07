Wriddhiman Saha Scores Fastest 50 For GT, Netizens Demand His Inclusion In WTC Final

Wriddhiman Saha played a pivotal part in Gujarat Titans’ maiden IPL title triumph and he has continued to shine in the 2023 season. Despite being 38 years old, the Indian wicketkeeper is a trusted confidant of skipper Hardik Pandya throughout the season, and it has paid off so far as he has chipped in with valuable contributions through this campaign. Wriddhiman played a blinder of innings against Lucknow Super Giants as he brought up his first half-century of this ongoing IPL 2023.

The opener has now smashed the fastest fifty for Gujarat Titans in the history of the Indian Premier League. It took just 20 balls to register his fifty as he snapped Vijay Shankar’s record, who scored a 21-ball 50 against the Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this season.

Netzens call out to name Wriddhiman Saha for WTC final as KL Rahul's replacement

With KL Rahul out due to an injury, calls for including Wriddhiman in the squad for the WTC final are being made by netizens.

Wriddhiman Saha taking revenge of Virat Kohli's disrespect from Lucknow Supergiants.#GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/RgY8tJQHeA — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 7, 2023

Wriddhiman Saha for WTC Final 🛐 pic.twitter.com/GG3QNDnagW — Dennis🕸 (@DenissForReal) May 7, 2023

Wriddhiman Saha for WTC final pic.twitter.com/Zxw4eMqZTZ — Anoop 🇮🇳 (@ianooop) May 7, 2023

KL Rahul is injured, so WTC Entry Loading for Wriddhiman Saha ? #LSGvGT pic.twitter.com/K7BZSz5Mi2 — K ♡ (@sarphiribalika_) May 7, 2023

Wriddhiman Saha -



Has insane wicketkeeping skills



Is in Sublime form with Bat.



KS Bharat before Saha for WTC Final would be strategic blunder.



#GTvsLSG pic.twitter.com/x2wwf6aKoa — Cricpedia. (@_Cricpedia) May 7, 2023

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami

Lucknow Super Giants Playing XI: Quinton de Kock(w), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya(c), Marcus Stoinis, Swapnil Singh, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Avesh Khan

