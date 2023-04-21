'You Are Definitely...': Sanju Samson Reveals Rahul Dravid's First Words After RR Trials

Sanju Samson has been at the helm of Rajasthan Royals since 2021 but it hasn't been smooth sailing for the wicketkeeper-batsman. Samson also featured for Delhi Daredevils for a couple of seasons but his most prominent games have come in the royal pink jersey. He is currently the top run scorer in the Indian Premier League for Rajasthan.

Sanju burst into the scene very early in his career but had to wait for a brief period before Rajasthan came calling for him. He was under the fold of Kolkata Knight Riders for a brief period but didn't appear for a single time and went on to represent Rajasthan in 2013. It took very little time to make his IPL debut and he didn't disappoint as he proved his mettle for them.

Sanju Samson revealed how he impressed Rahul Dravid in Rajasthan Royals trials

But as Rajasthan were banned from the IPL Dravid pulled out the player to Delhi and he continued to impress with his flurry of fluent stroke-making skills. He was bought by Rajasthan for a whopping 8 crore in the auction and since then he hasn't looked back as he is currently considered the future of the Indian batting lineup. His consistency might pose a threat to his place but the player has now revealed how he impressed Rahul Dravid in the trial of Rajasthan. As Paddy Upton and Dravid kept a strict watch on Sanju the player didn't flinch an eye and went on to secure a RR contract in the IPL.

"Sreesanth took me to the RR trials. Dravid was there. Paddy Upton was there. I wasn't expecting much from the trials because I did not know what kind of players they were looking for. It was a two-day trial which however was very special as I have never batted like that ever again. Then Rahul sir came and told me, "You are definitely doing great. Would you like to play for RR?" That gave me a huge confidence given that it came from Rahul sir. If a legend like him says, 'I'm good enough', then I am good enough."

Rajasthan will now take on Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.