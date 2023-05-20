Yusuf Pathan Backs MS Dhoni To Play IPL For Another 5 Years, Gives Hilarious Clarification

Former India cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to be one of the biggest superstars in the country. Dhoni has won every single trophy for India existing in global cricket during his time and has also brought several accolades for his team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). The boy who eventually rose to be a man from Jharkhand, formerly Bihar, has all kinds of fans, including those who would want to see him play till infinity.

Every player, no matter how exceptional, must retire at a certain point in their career. Dhoni himself has acknowledged this reality. While fans may be reluctant to fathom the news of Dhoni retiring from the game, it is crucial to embody the inevitability and worship the remarkable legacy he leaves behind.

Yusuf Pathan: Why should Dhoni leave?

MS Dhoni has hinted on multiple occasions that this season could mark his final year as an IPL player. Despite this, Yusuf Pathan remains prompted about Dhoni staying with CSK and playing for another five years, leveraging the new Impact Player rule in the IPL. Pathan’s perspective, though amusing, fails to recognize the factors that entail Dhoni’s retirement. Also, note that Pathan played for India under Dhoni’s captaincy and shared the same dressing room with the legend.

"Why should Dhoni leave, with the new Impact Player rule he can play for another five years. Although he may not be the captain, but fans will see him bat and mentor CSK," Pathan said while speaking on ESPNCricinfo.

"In my opinion, Dhoni can continue playing for another five years because of the new Impact Player rule. He has said nothing about retirement, it's others who have been talking about it. He still has a lot of cricket left in him. He has hit big sixes in IPL, despite the pain in his knees. So this shows his commitment towards the sport," he added.

Reasons why Dhoni may call it his last dance

In recent seasons, Dhoni’s batting prowess has declined, and he is no longer the explosive middle-order batsman he once was. The statistics reveal a dip in his batting performance, reflecting a waning ability to dominate the game with the bat. Dhoni’s contributions from his cricketing acumen are still valuable. But his on-field batting displays have become sporadic.

Dhoni’s reflexes behind the stumps have also shown signs of deterioration. As a wicketkeeper, agility and quick reactions are paramount, and these attributes seem to have diminished with time. While Dhoni’s experience and understanding of the game contribute to his effectiveness, his physical abilities, particularly his reflexes, have witnessed a decline.

Dhoni has been battling knee issues during the ongoing IPL 2023 season. This persistent injury raises concerns about his ability to continue performing at the highest level. While Dhoni’s commitment to the sport cannot be challenged, it is essential to prioritize his long-term health and well-being.

Despite the physical limitations, Dhoni’s contributions to the field are primarily derived from his astute decision-making and tactical approach. However, relying solely on his mental game might not be ample to justify his prolonged presence in such a competitive league.

Image: BCCI