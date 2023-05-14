Yusuf Pathan Drops Bold Statement On KKR's Top Finishers Failing To Contribute

Kolkata Knight Riders’ disappointing campaign saw another turn as they were humiliated by a jubilant Rajasthan Royals on their home turf. Some terrific batting by Yashasvi Jaiswal helped Rajasthan pick a nine-wicket win, which also eased the pressure regarding their chances to qualify for the IPL playoffs. For KKR, they would need a lot of permutations and combinations going in their favour to have a realistic chance of finishing in the top four.

There have been questions regarding Andre Russell and Sunil Narine’s performance this season. Both the Windies stars had their fair share of chances this time around, but they haven’t hit the desired peak which is expected from them. Narine has added only seven wickets to his tally at an awful economy rate of 8.50. Russell too has been pretty inconsistent and has amassed 218 runs in 12 matches.

Yusuf Pathan makes a bold statement on KKR duo

Former KKR cricketer Yusuf Pathan believes the team should start looking at other options as the duo seems to have passed their prime. In an interaction with ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "We should see how Narine and Russell have performed in the last three years, or how many match-winning performances they have put in with bat or ball.

"As a team, what do you think? If you want to look ahead to the future and go to the next level, then you should surely think about it, because if you look at the last few seasons, their performance hasn't been as good. As a senior player, there are expectations from you that you would get wickets or runs. If you are not able to do it, then you will have to face the questions."

On being asked whether their age is catching up, he replied, "I don't think age should be a factor, because there are others of similar age who are still playing, and are performing well too.

"Plus, both of them play around the year. I feel if you are playing the entire year, then your body is in good shape.

"I am not able to figure out what is going wrong. These two are your match-winners, and when your match-winners don't perform, your team struggles. Perhaps fatigue could be a reason as they play the entire year. Having said that, everyone wants and expects them to do well."