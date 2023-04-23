Yuzvendra Chahal Reveals His Biggest Superstitious Ritual He Follows Before Every Match

RCB vs RR: Rajasthan Royals spinner Yuzvendra Chahal recently took part in a question-answer session ahead of their IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. A video of the special session has been shared on Indian Premier League's official Twitter handle. In the video, Chahal can be heard answering a few questions including his biggest superstition that he follows before every match. Chahal revealed that he bowls three deliveries near the covers as his warmup before bowling his first over in every game.

Q: Tell us your pre-match training routine?

A: I go to the gym in the afternoon before every match and in the evening I try to bowl at a single wicket in the centre.

Q: Any superstitions on game day?

A: Before my first over, I bowl three deliveries near the covers as my warmup.

Q: Your go-to delivery?

A: My go-to delivery is leg spin.

Q: Your favourite part of IPL?

A: Travelling to different cities for games and playing in front of all kinds of crowds.

Q: How early in your life did your start bowling?

A: I started bowling leg-spin at the age of seven. I used to bowl medium pace but then I shifted my focus to leg spin after seeing Shane Warne sir.

Q: What advice you would like to give to youngsters?

A: Just stay focused and believe in yourself. Don't panic even if one or two matches don't go your way.

Q: Favourite Indian cuisine?

A: Rajma-rice

Q: Most used emoji?

A: Heart. I keep sending it to my wife (Dhanashree).

Q: Three people on your speed dial?

A: Dad, Mom, and Dhana.

RCB vs RR: Playing XIs and Impact Players

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Suyash Prabhudessai, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

RCB impact players: Harshal Patel, Finn Allen, Akash Deep, Karn Sharma, Anuj Rawat

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

RR impact players: Abdul Basith, Akash Vasisht, Donovan Ferreira, Murugan Ashwin, KM Asif

