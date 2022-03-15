40-year-old International Kabaddi Player Shot Dead Midway During Tournament In Punjab

40-year-old international Kabaddi player, Sandeep Singh Nandal Ambian was shot dead by four armed assailants mid-way during a tournament at the Mallian Khurd village in Nakodar, Punjab on Monday evening. The cold-blooded shooting shocked the sporting world as he was one of the top organisers of Kabaddi tournaments in the region. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds in his head and was taken to a hospital by a few friends, where he was declared dead by the doctors.

As per reports, the incident took place between 6:15 PM to 6:30 PM while Sandeep was awaiting to participate in a match alongside his teammates. A video of the incident is going viral on social media, where the shooters can be seen near the trees and firing shots at someone. As the crowd ran for cover after the open fire, the suspects fled the scene, while the tournament was halted midway.

A look at Sandeep Singh's Kabaddi career

The 40-year-old Kabaddi player hailed from the Nangal Ambian village and was living in England. He was visiting India to attend some marriages and organise Kabaddi tournaments. Sandeep was the former captain of the Indian kabaddi team in the circle-style format of the game and was also the president of the Major League Kabaddi Federation and Shahkot Lions Kabaddi Cup.

He also played for the Shahkot Lions team and was working to eradicate drug abuse through the means of sports. He started his journey in the sport back in 2006, with the Vaccuar Kabaddi Club and earned many major achievements as a sportsperson before his brutal assassination.

Sandeep Singh was known as the Gladiator of Kabaddi

Sandeep was known for playing major Kabaddi leagues across the world in the UK, US, New Zealand, and Australia, alongside his time with the Indian national team. He was known as the Gladiator of Kabaddi and was adored by Kabaddi fans for his determination to bring awards and medals to the country.

Little is known about the personal life of Sandeep, however, reports suggest he is now survived by his parents, his wife, and two sons, who are currently in England.

(Image: @sandeep_nangal_ambian/Instagram)